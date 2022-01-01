Directorio de Empresas
Health Catalyst
Health Catalyst Salarios

El salario de Health Catalyst oscila desde $63,680 en compensación total por año para un Gerente de Programa Técnico en el rango bajo hasta $182,000 para un Gerente de Ingeniería de Software en el rango alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Health Catalyst. Última actualización: 11/17/2025

Ingeniero de Software
Median $128K
Gerente de Producto
Median $143K
Científico de Datos
Median $126K

Analista de Negocios
$83.6K
Tecnólogo de la Información (TI)
$82.3K
Marketing
$108K
Gerente de Proyecto
Median $120K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
Median $182K
Gerente de Programa Técnico
$63.7K
Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto mejor pagado reportado en Health Catalyst es Gerente de Ingeniería de Software con una compensación total anual de $182,000. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Health Catalyst es $120,000.

