Directorio de Empresas
Barcelona Supercomputing Center
¿Trabajas Aquí? Reclama Tu Empresa

Barcelona Supercomputing Center Salarios

El salario de Barcelona Supercomputing Center oscila desde $30,726 en compensación total por año para un Científico de Datos en el rango bajo hasta $85,341 para un Gerente de Programa Técnico en el rango alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Barcelona Supercomputing Center. Última actualización: 11/17/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Ingeniero de Software
Median $35.2K

Científico de Investigación

Investigador de IA

Ingeniero de Hardware
Median $35.1K
Científico de Datos
Median $30.7K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 39
54 39
Gerente de Programa Técnico
$85.3K
¿No encuentras tu puesto?

Busca todos los salarios en nuestra página de compensaciones o agrega tu salario para ayudar a desbloquear la página.


Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto mejor pagado reportado en Barcelona Supercomputing Center es Gerente de Programa Técnico at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $85,341. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Barcelona Supercomputing Center es $35,117.

Empleos Destacados

    No se encontraron empleos destacados para Barcelona Supercomputing Center

Empresas Relacionadas

  • Square
  • Lyft
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • SoFi
  • Ver todas las empresas ➜

Otros Recursos