Directorio de Empresas
Thrasio
Thrasio Salarios

El salario de Thrasio varía de $51,640 en compensación total por año para un Analista de Datos en el extremo inferior a $201,000 para un Gerente de Ingeniería de Software en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Thrasio. Última actualización: 10/15/2025

Ingeniero de Software
Median $60K
Científico de Datos
Median $180K
Gerente de Producto
Median $150K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Operaciones de Negocio
$114K
Analista de Negocios
$124K
Desarrollo de Negocios
$130K
Analista de Datos
$51.6K
Banquero de Inversión
$141K
Marketing
$194K
Gerente de Proyecto
$122K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$201K
Preguntas frecuentes

El puesto con mayor salario reportado en Thrasio es Gerente de Ingeniería de Software at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $201,000. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Thrasio es $130,345.

