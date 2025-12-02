Directorio de Empresas
TechnipFMC
TechnipFMC Ingeniero Mecánico Salarios

El paquete de compensación mediano de Ingeniero Mecánico in United States en TechnipFMC totaliza $86K por year. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de TechnipFMC. Última actualización: 12/2/2025

Paquete Mediano
Total por año
$86K
Nivel
L3
Base
$86K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bono
$0
Años en la empresa
2 Años
Años de exp
6 Años
¿Cuáles son los niveles profesionales en TechnipFMC?
Últimas Contribuciones de Salarios
Preguntas frecuentes

El paquete salarial más alto reportado para un Ingeniero Mecánico en TechnipFMC in United States está en una compensación total anual de $95,000. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en TechnipFMC para el puesto de Ingeniero Mecánico in United States es $86,000.

