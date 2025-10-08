La compensación de Ingeniero DevOps in Switzerland en Swisscom varía de CHF 124K por year para Software Engineer a CHF 155K por year para Senior Software Engineer. El paquete de compensación mediano year in Switzerland totaliza CHF 138K. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de Swisscom. Última actualización: 10/8/2025
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones ()
Bono
Software Engineer
CHF 124K
CHF 121K
CHF 0
CHF 3K
Senior Software Engineer
CHF 155K
CHF 150K
CHF 0
CHF 5.1K
Lead Software Engineer
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
Principal Software Engineer
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
Empresa
Nombre del Nivel
Años de Experiencia
Compensación Total
|No se encontraron salarios
