iCIMS Salarios

El salario de iCIMS varía de $79,600 en compensación total por año para un Reclutador en el extremo inferior a $178,000 para un Ingeniero de Software en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de iCIMS. Última actualización: 10/17/2025

Ingeniero de Software
Software Engineer $106K
Senior Software Engineer $125K
Principal Software Engineer $178K

Ingeniero de Software Full-Stack

Diseñador de Producto
Median $110K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
Median $160K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Científico de Datos
$102K
Gerente de Producto
$130K
Reclutador
$79.6K
Gerente de Programa Técnico
$153K
Preguntas frecuentes

El puesto con mayor salario reportado en iCIMS es Ingeniero de Software at the Principal Software Engineer level con una compensación total anual de $178,000. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en iCIMS es $124,950.

