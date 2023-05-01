Directorio de Empresas
Flex Logix Technologies
    Flex Logix provides reconfigurable computing technology for AI inference and eFPGA IP solutions. Their InferX X1 is an AI edge inference accelerator that achieves GPU-level performance with a smaller die area and memory footprint. Their EFLX embedded FPGA IP enables flexible chip design and accelerates key workloads 30-100x compared to general purpose processors. EFLX is available in a wide range of process technologies and supports designs from low cost microcontrollers to 5G baseband processing solutions.

    http://www.flex-logix.com
    Sitio Web
    2014
    Año de Fundación
    126
    Número de Empleados
    $1M-$10M
    Ingresos Estimados
    Oficinas Centrales

    Otros Recursos