Ericsson
  • Salarios
  • Ingeniero de Software

  • Todos los Salarios de Ingeniero de Software

Ericsson Ingeniero de Software Salarios

La compensación de Ingeniero de Software in Sweden en Ericsson varía de SEK 425K por year para JS4 a SEK 942K por year para JS8. El paquete de compensación mediano year in Sweden totaliza SEK 689K. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de Ericsson. Última actualización: 9/24/2025

Promedio Compensación Por Nivel
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones
Bono
JS4
(Nivel de Entrada)
SEK 425K
SEK 425K
SEK 0
SEK 0
JS5
SEK 524K
SEK 511K
SEK 10.1K
SEK 2.9K
JS6
SEK 651K
SEK 639K
SEK 7.1K
SEK 5.6K
JS7
SEK 695K
SEK 694K
SEK 807.7
SEK 0
SEK 1.56M

Últimas Contribuciones de Salarios
Empresa

Ubicación | Fecha

Nombre del Nivel

Etiqueta

Años de Experiencia

Total / En la Empresa

Compensación Total

Base | Acciones (año) | Bono
Salarios de Prácticas

¿Cuáles son los niveles profesionales en Ericsson?

Títulos Incluidos

Ingeniero de Software Backend

Ingeniero de Software Full-Stack

Ingeniero de Redes

Científico de Investigación

Preguntas frecuentes

El paquete salarial más alto reportado para un Ingeniero de Software en Ericsson in Sweden está en una compensación total anual de SEK 942,253. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Ericsson para el puesto de Ingeniero de Software in Sweden es SEK 688,580.

