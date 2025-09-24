La compensación de Ingeniero de Software in Sweden en Ericsson varía de SEK 425K por year para JS4 a SEK 942K por year para JS8. El paquete de compensación mediano year in Sweden totaliza SEK 689K. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de Ericsson. Última actualización: 9/24/2025
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones
Bono
JS4
SEK 425K
SEK 425K
SEK 0
SEK 0
JS5
SEK 524K
SEK 511K
SEK 10.1K
SEK 2.9K
JS6
SEK 651K
SEK 639K
SEK 7.1K
SEK 5.6K
JS7
SEK 695K
SEK 694K
SEK 807.7
SEK 0
Empresa
Nombre del Nivel
Años de Experiencia
Compensación Total
|No se encontraron salarios
