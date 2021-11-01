Directorio de Empresas
Epsilon
Epsilon Salarios

El salario de Epsilon varía de $5,020 en compensación total por año para un Reclutador en el extremo inferior a $224,000 para un Ventas en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Epsilon. Última actualización: 11/23/2025

Ingeniero de Software
L1 $76.8K
L2 $105K
L3 $112K
L4 $114K
L5 $149K

Ingeniero de Software Full-Stack

Científico de Datos
Median $13.9K
Gerente de Producto
Median $129K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

66 29
Analista de Negocio
Median $90K
Analista de Datos
Median $80K
Ventas
Median $224K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
Median $150K
Marketing
Median $175K
Operaciones de Marketing
Median $58K
Asistente Administrativo
$62.1K
Operaciones de Negocio
$167K
Gerente de Operaciones de Negocio
$30.5K
Tecnólogo en Información (TI)
$57.1K
Consultor de Gestión
$189K
Diseñador de Producto
Median $63.5K
Gerente de Diseño de Producto
$143K
Gerente de Proyecto
$28.8K
Reclutador
$5K
Arquitecto de Soluciones
$137K

Arquitecto de Datos

Gerente de Programa Técnico
$112K
Capitalista de Riesgo
$166K
Preguntas frecuentes

El puesto con mayor salario reportado en Epsilon es Ventas con una compensación total anual de $224,000. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Epsilon es $111,943.

