La compensación de Gerente de Programa Técnico in United States en Dell Technologies varía de $138K por year para L5 a $198K por year para L9. El paquete de compensación mediano year in United States totaliza $165K. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de Dell Technologies. Última actualización: 12/6/2025
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones
Bono
TPM I
$138K
$138K
$0
$0
TPM II
$196K
$171K
$9K
$16.4K
Senior TPM
$177K
$152K
$8.4K
$16.7K
Principal TPM
$152K
$141K
$1.9K
$9K
Empresa
Nombre del Nivel
Años de Experiencia
Compensación Total
|No se encontraron salarios
33.3%
AÑO 1
33.3%
AÑO 2
33.3%
AÑO 3
En Dell Technologies, RSUs están sujetas a un cronograma de adquisición de 3 años:
33.3% se adquiere en el 1st-AÑO (33.30% anual)
33.3% se adquiere en el 2nd-AÑO (33.30% anual)
33.3% se adquiere en el 3rd-AÑO (33.30% anual)
