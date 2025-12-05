Directorio de Empresas
CGI Gerente de Proyecto Salarios

La compensación de Gerente de Proyecto in Canada en CGI varía de CA$93.6K por year para Project Manager a CA$113K por year para Senior Project Manager. El paquete de compensación mediano year in Canada totaliza CA$98.7K. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de CGI. Última actualización: 12/5/2025

Promedio Compensación Por Nivel
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones
Bono
Associate Project Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Project Manager
$68.1K
$65.3K
$1.9K
$934
Senior Project Manager
$81.9K
$80.5K
$816
$556
Lead Project Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Últimas Contribuciones de Salarios
Empresa

Ubicación | Fecha

Nombre del Nivel

Etiqueta

Años de Experiencia

Total / En la Empresa

Compensación Total

Base | Acciones (año) | Bono
¿Cuáles son los niveles profesionales en CGI?

Preguntas frecuentes

El paquete salarial más alto reportado para un Gerente de Proyecto en CGI in Canada está en una compensación total anual de CA$128,107. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en CGI para el puesto de Gerente de Proyecto in Canada es CA$96,226.

Otros Recursos

