Birlasoft
Birlasoft Salarios

El salario de Birlasoft varía de $1,438 en compensación total por año para un Recursos Humanos en el extremo inferior a $165,825 para un Gerente de Programa Técnico en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Birlasoft. Última actualización: 10/10/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
Median $7K
Arquitecto de Soluciones
Median $160K
Analista de Negocios
$20.5K

Científico de Datos
$15.1K
Recursos Humanos
$1.4K
Consultor de Gestión
$15.4K
Diseñador de Producto
$11.8K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$160K
Gerente de Programa Técnico
$166K
Preguntas frecuentes

El puesto con mayor salario reportado en Birlasoft es Gerente de Programa Técnico at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $165,825. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Birlasoft es $15,374.

