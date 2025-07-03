Directorio de Empresas
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Salarios

El salario de Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation varía de $184,075 en compensación total por año para un Ingeniero de Software en el extremo inferior a $241,200 para un Científico de Datos en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Última actualización: 10/10/2025

$160K

Gerente de Programa
Median $208K
Científico de Datos
$241K
Diseñador de Producto
$230K

Ingeniero de Software
$184K

Científico de Investigación

Preguntas frecuentes

El puesto con mayor salario reportado en Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation es Científico de Datos at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $241,200. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation es $218,750.

Otros Recursos