3M
  • Salarios
  • Gerente de Proyecto

  • Todos los Salarios de Gerente de Proyecto

3M Gerente de Proyecto Salarios

La compensación de Gerente de Proyecto in United States en 3M varía de $121K por year para T2 a $95K por year para T3. El paquete de compensación mediano year in United States totaliza $96.1K. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de 3M. Última actualización: 10/27/2025

Promedio Compensación Por Nivel
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones
Bono
T1
Project Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
T2
Advanced Project Manager
$121K
$120K
$0
$750
T3
Senior Project Manager
$95K
$90K
$0
$5K
T4
Specialist Project Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Últimas Contribuciones de Salarios
Empresa

Ubicación | Fecha

Nombre del Nivel

Etiqueta

Años de Experiencia

Total / En la Empresa

Compensación Total

Base | Acciones (año) | Bono
Cronograma de Adquisición

0%

AÑO 1

0%

AÑO 2

100 %

AÑO 3

Tipo de Acciones
RSU + Options

En 3M, RSU + Options están sujetas a un cronograma de adquisición de 3 años:

  • 0% se adquiere en el 1st-AÑO (0.00% anual)

  • 0% se adquiere en el 2nd-AÑO (0.00% anual)

  • 100% se adquiere en el 3rd-AÑO (100.00% anual)

You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.

33.3%

AÑO 1

33.3%

AÑO 2

33.3%

AÑO 3

Tipo de Acciones
RSU + Options

En 3M, RSU + Options están sujetas a un cronograma de adquisición de 3 años:

  • 33.3% se adquiere en el 1st-AÑO (33.30% anual)

  • 33.3% se adquiere en el 2nd-AÑO (33.30% anual)

  • 33.3% se adquiere en el 3rd-AÑO (33.30% anual)

You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.



Preguntas frecuentes

El paquete salarial más alto reportado para un Gerente de Proyecto en 3M in United States está en una compensación total anual de $200,000. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en 3M para el puesto de Gerente de Proyecto in United States es $111,500.

