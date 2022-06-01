Directorio de Empresas
PandaDoc
PandaDoc Salarios

El salario de PandaDoc va desde $26,928 en compensación total por año para un Investigador UX en el rango bajo hasta $150,750 para un Analista de Datos en el rango alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de PandaDoc. Última actualización: 8/26/2025

Ingeniero de Software
Median $84K
Ventas
Median $111K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
Median $98.8K

Asistente Administrativo
$42.7K
Analista de Datos
$151K
Científico de Datos
$47.8K
Diseñador de Producto
Median $51K
Gerente de Diseño de Producto
$82.4K
Gerente de Producto
$52.4K
Reclutador
$55K
Investigador UX
$26.9K
Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto con mayor remuneración reportado en PandaDoc es Analista de Datos at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $150,750. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en PandaDoc es $54,978.

