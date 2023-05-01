Directorio de Empresas
ClassWallet
¿Trabajás acá? Reclamá tu Empresa
Principales Insights
  • Contribuí con algo único sobre ClassWallet que pueda ser útil para otros (ej. consejos de entrevista, elección de equipos, cultura única, etc.).
    • Acerca de

    ClassWallet is a digital wallet and automated accounts payable platform for education, used in 27 states and by 19 state agencies, across 6,200 schools serving 4.1 million students. It saves time and overhead costs to track, pay and report on decentralized purchases. The platform includes an integrated marketplace of leading suppliers and learning curricula. ClassWallet is headquartered in Miami and has been ranked number 779 on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. in 2022.

    classwallet.com
    Sitio web
    2014
    Año de Fundación
    126
    # de Empleados
    $1M-$10M
    Ingresos Estimados
    Sede

    Recibí Salarios Verificados en tu Bandeja de Entrada

    Suscribite a ofertas verificadas.Vas a recibir el desglose de los detalles de compensación por email. Conocé más

    Este sitio está protegido por reCAPTCHA y se aplican la Política de Privacidad y los Términos de Servicio apply.

    Empleos Destacados

      No se encontraron empleos destacados para ClassWallet

    Empresas Relacionadas

    • SoFi
    • DoorDash
    • Google
    • Flipkart
    • Pinterest
    • Ver todas las empresas ➜

    Otros Recursos