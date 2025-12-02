Directorio de Empresas
ADP
  • Salarios
  • Ingeniero de Software

  • Todos los Salarios de Ingeniero de Software

ADP Ingeniero de Software Salarios

La compensación de Ingeniero de Software in United States en ADP va desde $93.3K por year para Associate Software Engineer hasta $243K por year para Principal Software Engineer. El paquete de compensación year mediano in United States totaliza $113K. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de ADP. Última actualización: 12/2/2025

Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
(Nivel de Entrada)
$93.3K
$90.3K
$12
$3K
Software Engineer
$111K
$111K
$0
$115
Senior Software Engineer
$129K
$126K
$1.7K
$1.2K
Lead Software Engineer
$182K
$165K
$6.4K
$11.4K
Salarios de Pasantías

Cronograma de Adquisición

33.3%

AÑO 1

33.3%

AÑO 2

33.3%

AÑO 3

Tipo de Acciones
RSU

En ADP, RSUs están sujetos a un cronograma de adquisición de 3 años:

  • 33.3% se adquiere en el 1st-AÑO (33.30% anual)

  • 33.3% se adquiere en el 2nd-AÑO (33.30% anual)

  • 33.3% se adquiere en el 3rd-AÑO (Infinity% por período)



Títulos Incluidos

Ingeniero de Software Backend

Ingeniero de Software Full-Stack

Ingeniero de Software de Control de Calidad (QA)

Preguntas Frecuentes

El paquete salarial con mayor remuneración reportado para un Ingeniero de Software en ADP in United States está en una compensación total anual de $242,811. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en ADP para el puesto de Ingeniero de Software in United States es $113,000.

Otros Recursos

