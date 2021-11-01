Directorio de Empresas
Starry
¿Trabajas aquí? Reclamar tu Empresa

Starry Salarios

El rango salarial de Starry oscila entre $104,475 en compensación total anual para un Ingeniero Mecánico en el extremo inferior y $182,408 para un Gerente de Ingeniería de Software en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Starry. Última actualización: 8/7/2025

$160K

Sé Pagado, No Manipulado

Hemos negociado miles de ofertas y regularmente logramos aumentos de más de $30K (a veces más de $300K).Haz que tu salario sea negociado o tu currículum sea revisado por los verdaderos expertos: reclutadores que lo hacen a diario.

Ingeniero de Software
Median $114K
Ingeniero de Hardware
$117K
Ingeniero Mecánico
$104K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

58 9
58 9
Gerente de Producto
$155K
Gerente de Proyecto
$124K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$182K
Gerente de Programa Técnico
$119K
¿Falta tu puesto?

Busca todos los salarios en nuestra página de compensación o agrega tu salario para ayudar a desbloquear la página.


Preguntas Frecuentes

Највише плаћена улога пријављена у Starry је Gerente de Ingeniería de Software at the Common Range Average level са годишњом укупном компензацијом од $182,408. Ово укључује основну плату, као и евентуалну компензацију у акцијама и бонусе.
Медијана годишње укупне компензације пријављене у Starry је $119,400.

Empleos Destacados

    No se encontraron empleos destacados para Starry

Empresas Relacionadas

  • Cox Communications
  • Metronet
  • Consumer Cellular
  • Boingo Wireless
  • Huawei
  • Ver todas las empresas ➜

Otros Recursos