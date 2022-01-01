Directorio de Empresas
Skillshare Salarios

El rango salarial de Skillshare oscila entre $140,000 en compensación total anual para un Científico de Datos en el extremo inferior y $235,935 para un Gerente de Ingeniería de Software en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Skillshare. Última actualización: 7/29/2025

$160K

Científico de Datos
Median $140K
Diseñador de Productos
$152K
Gerente de Producto
$231K

Ingeniero de Software
$140K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$236K
Preguntas Frecuentes

