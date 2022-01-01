Directorio de Empresas
National Grid
National Grid Salarios

El rango salarial de National Grid oscila entre $61,152 en compensación total anual para un Ingeniero Químico en el extremo inferior y $238,800 para un Gerente de Ingeniería de Software en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de National Grid. Última actualización: 7/27/2025

$160K

Científico de Datos
Median $154K
Ingeniero de Software
Median $142K
Analista de Negocios
Median $120K

Analista de Datos
Median $73.4K
Ingeniero Mecánico
Median $100K
Ingeniero Químico
$61.2K
Ingeniero Civil
$148K
Ingeniero Eléctrico
$163K
Recursos Humanos
$114K
Tecnólogo de Información (TI)
$80.4K
Consultor de Gestión
$101K
Gerente de Producto
$114K
Gerente de Programa
$163K
Gerente de Proyecto
$115K
Analista de Ciberseguridad
$153K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$239K
Arquitecto de Soluciones
$227K
Investigador de Experiencia de Usuario
$159K
Preguntas Frecuentes

El rol con mayor salario reportado en National Grid es Gerente de Ingeniería de Software at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $238,800. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier compensación de acciones potencial y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en National Grid es $130,800.

