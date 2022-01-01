Directorio de Empresas
L3Harris
¿Trabajas aquí? Reclamar tu Empresa

L3Harris Salarios

El rango salarial de L3Harris oscila entre $34,387 en compensación total anual para un Ingeniero de Ventas en el extremo inferior y $170,833 para un Ingeniero de Software en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de L3Harris. Última actualización: 7/30/2025

$160K

Sé Pagado, No Manipulado

Hemos negociado miles de ofertas y regularmente logramos aumentos de más de $30K (a veces más de $300K).Haz que tu salario sea negociado o tu currículum sea revisado por los verdaderos expertos: reclutadores que lo hacen a diario.

Ingeniero de Software
Associate Software Engineer $97.3K
Senior Associate Software Engineer $106K
Specialist Software Engineer $118K
Senior Specialist Software Engineer $139K
Lead Software Engineer $161K
Scientist Software Engineering $171K

Ingeniero de Software Backend

Ingeniero de Software Full-Stack

Ingeniero de Redes

Ingeniero de Software de Garantía de Calidad (QA)

Ingeniero de Software de Producción

Ingeniero de Sistemas

Ingeniero de Hardware
Associate Hardware Engineer $83K
Senior Associate Hardware Engineer $97.9K
Specialist Hardware Engineer $109K

Ingeniero de FPGA

Ingeniero de Radiofrecuencia

Ingeniero Mecánico
Associate Mechanical Engineer $82K
Senior Associate Mechanical Engineer $91K
Specialist Mechanical Engineer $110K
Senior Specialist Mechanical Engineer $135K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

53 9
53 9
Ingeniero Eléctrico
Median $145K
Gerente de Proyecto
Median $81K
Científico de Datos
Median $123K
Gerente de Programa
Median $150K
Analista Financiero
Median $80K
Gerente de Producto
Median $98K
Analista de Ciberseguridad
Median $108K
Arquitecto de Soluciones
Median $155K

Arquitecto de Datos

Contador
$60.2K
Ingeniero Aeroespacial
$141K
Analista de Negocios
$67.7K
Desarrollo de Negocios
$102K
Analista de Datos
$79.6K
Recursos Humanos
$118K
Tecnólogo de Información (TI)
$148K
Ingeniero Óptico
$92K
Diseñador de Productos
$86.4K
Ingeniero de Ventas
$34.4K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$105K
Gerente de Programa Técnico
$169K
¿Falta tu puesto?

Busca todos los salarios en nuestra página de compensación o agrega tu salario para ayudar a desbloquear la página.


Preguntas Frecuentes

El rol con mayor salario reportado en L3Harris es Ingeniero de Software at the Scientist Software Engineering level con una compensación total anual de $170,833. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier compensación de acciones potencial y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en L3Harris es $106,413.

Empleos Destacados

    No se encontraron empleos destacados para L3Harris

Empresas Relacionadas

  • Northrop Grumman
  • GE Aviation
  • Boeing
  • Lockheed Martin
  • Honeywell
  • Ver todas las empresas ➜

Otros Recursos