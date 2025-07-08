Directorio de Empresas
El Camino Health
¿Trabajas aquí? Reclamar tu Empresa

El Camino Health Salarios

El rango salarial de El Camino Health oscila entre $139,300 en compensación total anual para un Asistente Administrativo en el extremo inferior y $208,638 para un Ingeniero de Software en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de El Camino Health. Última actualización: 7/25/2025

$160K

Sé Pagado, No Manipulado

Hemos negociado miles de ofertas y regularmente logramos aumentos de más de $30K (a veces más de $300K).Haz que tu salario sea negociado o tu currículum sea revisado por los verdaderos expertos: reclutadores que lo hacen a diario.

Asistente Administrativo
$139K
Ingeniero de Software
$209K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$199K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
47 21
¿Falta tu puesto?

Busca todos los salarios en nuestra página de compensación o agrega tu salario para ayudar a desbloquear la página.


Preguntas Frecuentes

El rol con mayor salario reportado en El Camino Health es Ingeniero de Software at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $208,638. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier compensación de acciones potencial y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en El Camino Health es $198,588.

Empleos Destacados

    No se encontraron empleos destacados para El Camino Health

Empresas Relacionadas

  • Lyft
  • LinkedIn
  • Uber
  • Databricks
  • Microsoft
  • Ver todas las empresas ➜

Otros Recursos