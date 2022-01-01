Valor total estimado: $17,203
$100 per month
Unlimited
Unlimited
$233 per month contributed by employer
5 days a week
Offered by Anthem (PPO or HSA) or Kaiser HMO (CA and HI only)
Offered by Guardian Dental
Offered by Guardian VSP. $250/y for frames or lenses
2x base salary up to $1M
STD 60% up to $2,500/w and LTD 60% up to $15,000/m
Egg Freezing
Reimbursement up to $25,000 per child / $50,000 lifetime
Remote-first
$145 per month. Combined for both internet and phone bill reimbursement.
100% match on employee's contribution up to $6,000 100% match on employee’s contribution up to $6,000. $1,500 disbursed per quarter with true-up at the end of the year if you miss any matches.
Up to $23,000 / year for under 50 years old and up to $30,500 / year for 50+.
100% match. Up to $2,000 matched
Up to $45/m
Up to $5,000/y on wellness, caregiver support, productivity, ergonomics, learning, groceries and more.
If birth / adoption occurs after you have completed at least one year of employment with Dropbox: Up to 20 weeks for Birthing Parents and up to 12 weeks for Non-Birthing Parents.