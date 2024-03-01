Directorio de empresas
DoseSpot
¿Trabajas aquí? Reclama tu empresa
Principales Insights
  • Comparte algo único sobre DoseSpot que pueda ser útil para otros (ej. consejos de entrevistas, cómo elegir equipos, cultura única, etc).
    • Acerca de

    DoseSpot provides ePrescription software enabling clinicians to electronically write and transmit prescriptions to pharmacies. The solution is Surescripts certified and eases the administrative burden of the prescription lifecycle by integrating with EHRs. Clinicians can prescribe medication without leaving their core workflows and remain compliant with state-specific and federal regulations for prescribing medication and controlled substances. Founded in 2009 and based in Dedham, MA, DoseSpot serves more than 300 healthcare clients ranging from digital/telehealth firms, hospice pharmacies, and EHR and practice management software companies to dental services.

    dosespot.com
    Sitio web
    2009
    Año de fundación
    69
    # de empleados
    Sede principal

    Recibe Salarios Verificados en tu Bandeja de Entrada

    Suscríbete a ofertas verificadas.Recibirás el desglose de los detalles de compensación por correo electrónico. Saber Más

    Este sitio está protegido por reCAPTCHA y se aplican la Política de Privacidad y los Términos de Servicio de Google.

    Empleos destacados

      No se encontraron empleos destacados para DoseSpot

    Empresas relacionadas

    • LinkedIn
    • Pinterest
    • Coinbase
    • Tesla
    • Intuit
    • Ver todas las empresas ➜

    Otros recursos