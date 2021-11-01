Directorio de empresas
Chicago Trading
Chicago Trading Salarios

El salario de Chicago Trading varía desde $90,450 en compensación total por año para un Reclutador en el nivel más bajo hasta $270,000 para un Ingeniero de Software en el nivel más alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Chicago Trading. Última actualización: 11/18/2025

Ingeniero de Software
Median $270K

Ingeniero de Software Full-Stack

Científico de Datos
Median $233K
Analista Financiero
$231K

Tecnólogo de la Información (TI)
$221K
Reclutador
$90.5K
Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto con mayor remuneración reportado en Chicago Trading es Ingeniero de Software con una compensación total anual de $270,000. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual promedio reportada en Chicago Trading es $231,150.

Otros recursos