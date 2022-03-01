Directorio de Empresas
Celigo
Celigo Salarios

El rango salarial de Celigo oscila entre $22,783 en compensación total anual para un Operaciones de Marketing en el extremo inferior y $251,250 para un Gerente de Producto en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Celigo. Última actualización: 8/1/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
Median $29.5K

Ingeniero de Software Backend

Desarrollo de Negocios
$73.6K
Éxito del Cliente
$98.3K

Consultor de Gestión
$122K
Marketing
$201K
Operaciones de Marketing
$22.8K
Diseñador de Productos
$62.1K
Gerente de Producto
$251K
Arquitecto de Soluciones
$59.3K
Gerente de Programa Técnico
$98K
