Broad Institute
Broad Institute Salarios

El rango salarial de Broad Institute oscila entre $102,485 en compensación total anual para un Gerente de Proyecto en el extremo inferior y $188,700 para un Gerente de Ingeniería de Software en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Broad Institute. Última actualización: 8/6/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
Median $144K

Ingeniero de Software Full-Stack

Científico de Datos
Median $120K
Diseñador de Productos
$114K

Gerente de Producto
$155K
Gerente de Proyecto
$102K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$189K
Preguntas Frecuentes

The highest paying role reported at Broad Institute is Gerente de Ingeniería de Software at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $188,700. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Broad Institute is $132,000.

