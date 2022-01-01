Directorio de Empresas
Arrowstreet Capital
Arrowstreet Capital Salarios

El rango salarial de Arrowstreet Capital oscila entre $128,520 en compensación total anual para un Gerente de Proyecto en el extremo inferior y $381,900 para un Gerente de Ingeniería de Software en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Arrowstreet Capital. Última actualización: 8/24/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
Median $200K

Ingeniero de Software Full-Stack

Científico de Datos
$314K
Gerente de Proyecto
$129K

Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$382K
Preguntas Frecuentes

The highest paying role reported at Arrowstreet Capital is Gerente de Ingeniería de Software at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $381,900. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Arrowstreet Capital is $256,780.

