Zeta Global Salaries

Zeta Global's salary ranges from $6,636 in total compensation per year for a Marketing Operations in India at the low-end to $392,000 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Zeta Global. Last updated: 9/2/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $62.6K
Data Analyst
$136K
Data Scientist
$55.3K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
Marketing Operations
$6.6K
Product Designer
$115K
Software Engineering Manager
$392K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Zeta Global is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $392,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Zeta Global is $88,740.

