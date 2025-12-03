Company Directory
Yext
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Partner Manager

  • All Partner Manager Salaries

Yext Partner Manager Salaries

The average Partner Manager total compensation in United States at Yext ranges from $144K to $208K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Yext's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/3/2025

Average Total Compensation

$163K - $189K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$144K$163K$189K$208K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Partner Manager submissions at Yext to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Yext, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Partner Manager offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Partner Manager at Yext in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $208,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Yext for the Partner Manager role in United States is $143,500.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Yext

Related Companies

  • Zendesk
  • ZoomInfo
  • Oracle
  • Visa
  • Autodesk
  • See all companies →

Other Resources

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/yext/salaries/partner-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.