Workday
  • Salaries
  • Management Consultant

  • All Management Consultant Salaries

Workday Management Consultant Salaries

Management Consultant compensation in United States at Workday ranges from $138K per year for P3 to $257K per year for P5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $205K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Workday's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/2/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
Consultant I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
Consultant II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P3
Consultant III
$138K
$113K
$7.8K
$17K
P4
Senior Consultant
$191K
$142K
$26.2K
$22.6K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Workday, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Management Consultant at Workday in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $273,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Workday for the Management Consultant role in United States is $180,000.

