Wabtec
Wabtec Salaries

Wabtec's salary ranges from $45,531 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $144,469 for a Solution Architect at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Wabtec. Last updated: 11/13/2025

Software Engineer
Median $105K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Mechanical Engineer
Median $90.2K
Financial Analyst
Median $123K

Technical Program Manager
Median $113K
Information Technologist (IT)
$45.5K
Product Designer
$98.5K
Project Manager
$142K
Solution Architect
$144K
The highest paying role reported at Wabtec is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $144,469. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Wabtec is $109,000.

