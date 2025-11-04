Company Directory
ThoughtWorks
ThoughtWorks Product Manager Salaries

Product Manager compensation in India at ThoughtWorks ranges from ₹2.78M per year for Senior Product Manager to ₹7.17M per year for Principal Product Manager. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹3.46M. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for ThoughtWorks's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/4/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Product Manager
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior Product Manager
₹2.78M
₹2.78M
₹0
₹0
Lead Product Manager
₹5.2M
₹5.2M
₹0
₹0
Principal Product Manager
₹7.17M
₹6.72M
₹452K
₹0
View 1 More Levels
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
What are the career levels at ThoughtWorks?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at ThoughtWorks in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹7,369,842. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ThoughtWorks for the Product Manager role in India is ₹3,455,685.

