Product Manager compensation in India at ThoughtWorks ranges from ₹2.78M per year for Senior Product Manager to ₹7.17M per year for Principal Product Manager. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹3.46M. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for ThoughtWorks's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/4/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Product Manager
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior Product Manager
₹2.78M
₹2.78M
₹0
₹0
Lead Product Manager
₹5.2M
₹5.2M
₹0
₹0
Principal Product Manager
₹7.17M
₹6.72M
₹452K
₹0
