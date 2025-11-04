Company Directory
ThoughtWorks
ThoughtWorks Business Analyst Salaries

The median Business Analyst compensation in India package at ThoughtWorks totals ₹2.23M per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for ThoughtWorks's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/4/2025

Median Package
company icon
ThoughtWorks
Business Analyst
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per annum
₹2.23M
Level
Sr. Consultant
Base salary
₹2.23M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
0 Years
Years' experience
8 Years
What are the career levels at ThoughtWorks?
Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Analyst at ThoughtWorks in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹5,592,083. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ThoughtWorks for the Business Analyst role in India is ₹2,150,342.

