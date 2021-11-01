Company Directory
The Aerospace Corporation
The Aerospace Corporation Salaries

The Aerospace Corporation's salary ranges from $95,475 in total compensation per year for a Accountant at the low-end to $184,000 for a Aerospace Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of The Aerospace Corporation. Last updated: 12/1/2025

Software Engineer
Median $111K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Systems Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $115K
Mechanical Engineer
Median $105K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
Aerospace Engineer
Median $184K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $170K
Accountant
$95.5K
Electrical Engineer
$122K
Hardware Engineer
$136K
Project Manager
$105K
Recruiter
$109K
Software Engineering Manager
$169K
Solution Architect
$150K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at The Aerospace Corporation is Aerospace Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $184,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at The Aerospace Corporation is $118,303.

Other Resources

