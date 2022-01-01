Company Directory
Tesco
Tesco Salaries

Tesco's salary ranges from $6,071 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources at the low-end to $160,217 for a Product Designer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Tesco. Last updated: 8/16/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Software Engineer 1 $28.5K
Software Engineer 2 $53.5K
Software Engineer 3 $97K

Back-End Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $104K
Product Manager
WL1 $50.4K
WL2 $92.6K
WL2 $115K

Data Scientist
Median $91.3K
Technical Programme Manager
Median $48.2K
Administrative Assistant
Median $30.8K
Sales
Median $31.8K
Accountant
$44.1K

Technical Accountant

Business Development
$100K
Copywriter
$38.5K
Customer Service
$32K
Data Analyst
$63.7K
Data Science Manager
$64.2K
Financial Analyst
$137K
Graphic Designer
$121K
Human Resources
$6.1K
Information Technologist (IT)
$78.2K
Legal
$33.7K
Management Consultant
$85.6K
Product Designer
$160K
Recruiter
$47.8K
FAQs

