Teachable Salaries

Teachable's salary ranges from $28,477 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Brazil at the low-end to $199,000 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Teachable. Last updated: 9/20/2025

$160K

Data Scientist
$141K
Financial Analyst
$91.8K
Marketing
$179K

People Operations
$89.6K
Product Manager
$199K
Recruiter
$70.5K
Software Engineer
$28.5K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Teachable is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $199,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Teachable is $91,800.

