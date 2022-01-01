Company Directory
TDK
TDK Salaries

TDK's salary ranges from $15,672 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist in India at the low-end to $256,275 for a Materials Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of TDK. Last updated: 9/20/2025

$160K

Hardware Engineer
Median $156K

ASIC Engineer

Software Engineer
Median $166K

Machine Learning Engineer

Mechanical Engineer
Median $170K

Data Scientist
$15.7K
Information Technologist (IT)
$122K
Materials Engineer
$256K
Product Designer
$88.5K
Product Manager
$106K
Project Manager
$56.4K
Technical Program Manager
$218K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at TDK is Materials Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $256,275. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at TDK is $138,853.

