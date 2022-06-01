Company Directory
TD SYNNEX
TD SYNNEX Salaries

TD SYNNEX's salary ranges from $47,678 in total compensation per year for a Corporate Development at the low-end to $179,100 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of TD SYNNEX. Last updated: 9/20/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $155K
Business Analyst
$51.8K
Business Development
Median $78K

Corporate Development
$47.7K
Financial Analyst
$53.9K
Information Technologist (IT)
$69.3K
Product Designer
$97K
Product Manager
$69.8K
Program Manager
$58.6K
Sales
$50K
Sales Engineer
$99.5K
Software Engineering Manager
$179K
Technical Program Manager
$61.8K
The highest paying role reported at TD SYNNEX is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $179,100. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at TD SYNNEX is $69,345.

