Product Manager compensation in India at Swiggy ranges from ₹46K per year for L6 to ₹125K per year for L11. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹96.1K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Swiggy's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/29/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L6
₹46K
₹33K
₹11.2K
₹1.8K
L7
₹56.3K
₹51.7K
₹3.2K
₹1.4K
L8
₹78.2K
₹59.1K
₹17.2K
₹1.9K
L9
₹80.1K
₹68.3K
₹7K
₹4.8K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Swiggy, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)
