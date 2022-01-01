Company Directory
Standard Cognition
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Standard Cognition Salaries

Standard Cognition's salary ranges from $130,650 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $316,575 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Standard Cognition. Last updated: 8/19/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £30k+ (sometimes £300k+) increases.Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts – recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $190K
Data Scientist
$131K
Software Engineering Manager
$317K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

Yr 1

25%

Yr 2

25%

Yr 3

25%

Yr 4

Stock Type
Options

At Standard Cognition, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-Yr (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-Yr (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-Yr (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-Yr (2.08% monthly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Standard Cognition is 軟體工程經理 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $316,575. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Standard Cognition is $190,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Standard Cognition

Related Companies

  • FireEye
  • Modern Health
  • TuSimple
  • Smule
  • PlanGrid
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources