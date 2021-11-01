Company Directory
Playrix
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Playrix Salaries

Playrix's salary ranges from $41,790 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer in Kazakhstan at the low-end to $102,977 for a Software Engineering Manager in Serbia at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Playrix. Last updated: 9/13/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $59.2K

Backend Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Video Game Software Engineer

Business Analyst
$79.6K
Data Analyst
$95.9K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
Data Scientist
$90.5K
Financial Analyst
Median $80.5K
Human Resources
$61.5K
Product Designer
$41.8K
Product Manager
$43.4K
Recruiter
$45.5K
Software Engineering Manager
$103K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

بالاترین نقش پردرآمد گزارش شده در Playrix، مدیر مهندسی نرم‌افزار at the Common Range Average level با کل دستمزد سالانه $102,977 است. این مبلغ شامل حقوق پایه و همچنین هرگونه جبران سهام و پاداش احتمالی می‌شود.
میانه کل دستمزد سالانه گزارش شده در Playrix برابر $70,546 است.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Playrix

Related Companies

  • VGW
  • Whatfix
  • miHoYo
  • Wargaming
  • Juspay
  • See all companies →

Other Resources