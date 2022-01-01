Company Directory
Paytm
Paytm Salaries

Paytm's salary ranges from $12,631 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter in India at the low-end to $201,000 for a Business Development in Canada at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Paytm. Last updated: 10/24/2025

Software Engineer
Software Engineer $16.3K
Senior Software Engineer $25K
Technical Lead $42K
Senior Technical Lead $63.8K
Principal Engineer $98K

Frontend Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Security Software Engineer

DevOps Engineer

Product Manager
Product Manager $40.9K
Senior Product Manager $52.4K
Director $82.5K
Software Engineering Manager
Engineering Manager $70.8K
Senior Engineering Manager $80.2K

Data Scientist
Median $45.8K
Business Analyst
Median $31.4K
Product Designer
Median $23.2K
Recruiter
Median $12.6K
Technical Program Manager
Median $38.8K
Business Development
$201K
Data Science Manager
$35.8K
Information Technologist (IT)
$35.1K
Product Design Manager
$30K
Program Manager
$42K
Project Manager
$29K
Sales
$55.7K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$15.1K
Vesting Schedule

10%

YR 1

20%

YR 2

20%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

25%

YR 5

Stock Type
Options

At Paytm, Options are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:

  • 10% vests in the 1st-YR (10.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 2nd-YR (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 3rd-YR (20.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 5th-YR (25.00% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Paytm, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Paytm is Business Development at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $201,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Paytm is $40,890.

