Omio Salaries

Omio's salary ranges from $62,896 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Czech Republic at the low-end to $135,567 for a Product Manager in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Omio. Last updated: 8/11/2025

Software Engineer
Median $62.9K
Data Analyst
$71.4K
Data Science Manager
$107K

Product Manager
$136K
Recruiter
$68K
Software Engineering Manager
$102K
FAQs

Omioで報告された最高給の職種はプロダクトマネージャー at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$135,567です。これには基本給と潜在的な株式報酬およびボーナスが含まれます。
Omioで報告された年間総報酬の中央値は$86,813です。

