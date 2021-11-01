Company Directory
monday.com
monday.com Salaries

monday.com's salary ranges from $64,675 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service Operations at the low-end to $211,393 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of monday.com. Last updated: 9/16/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Software Engineer $146K
Senior Software Engineer $177K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $145K
Customer Service
$86.6K

Customer Service Operations
$64.7K
Customer Success
$85.6K
Data Analyst
$83.7K
Human Resources
$106K
Product Designer
$90.2K
Project Manager
$136K
Sales Engineer
$127K
Software Engineering Manager
$211K
Solution Architect
$118K
Total Rewards
$79.1K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At monday.com, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at monday.com is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $211,393. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at monday.com is $111,996.

Other Resources