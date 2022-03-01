Company Directory
Migo
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Migo Salaries

Migo's salary ranges from $35,999 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer in Georgia at the low-end to $53,205 for a Product Manager in Taiwan at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Migo. Last updated: 8/31/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Data Analyst
$39.8K
Product Designer
$36K
Product Manager
$53.2K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
Software Engineer
Median $50.8K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Migo és Gestor de Producte at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $53,205. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Migo és $45,290.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Migo

Related Companies

  • Rappi
  • Traveloka
  • Syncron
  • Xendit
  • StarLeaf
  • See all companies →

Other Resources