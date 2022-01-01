Company Directory
M&T Bank
M&T Bank Salaries

M&T Bank's salary ranges from $50,250 in total compensation per year for a Business Development at the low-end to $293,028 for a Technical Program Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of M&T Bank. Last updated: 11/23/2025

Software Engineer
Software Engineer I $104K
Software Engineer II $162K
Software Engineer III $155K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Information Technologist (IT)
Median $98.2K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $80K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Business Analyst
$64.7K
Business Development
$50.3K
Data Science Manager
$278K
Data Scientist
$97.5K
Financial Analyst
$75.4K
Product Designer
$98.3K
Product Manager
$169K
Project Manager
$106K
Recruiter
$126K
Technical Program Manager
$293K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at M&T Bank is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $293,028. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at M&T Bank is $103,924.

