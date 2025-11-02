Company Directory
Kroll Cybersecurity Analyst Salaries

The median Cybersecurity Analyst compensation package at Kroll totals CA$138K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Kroll's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/2/2025

Median Package
Kroll
Security Analyst
Toronto, ON, Canada
Total per annum
CA$138K
Level
Senior Consultant
Base salary
CA$138K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$0
Years at company
3 Years
Years' experience
9 Years
What are the career levels at Kroll?
Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Cybersecurity Analyst at Kroll sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$175,216. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Kroll for the Cybersecurity Analyst role is CA$92,615.

Other Resources