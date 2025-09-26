Company Directory
Jaguar Land Rover
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Jaguar Land Rover Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in United Kingdom package at Jaguar Land Rover totals £41.8K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Jaguar Land Rover's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/26/2025

Median Package
company icon
Jaguar Land Rover
Data Engineer
Coventry, EN, United Kingdom
Total per annum
£41.8K
Level
L2
Base salary
£39.9K
Stock (/yr)
£0
Bonus
£1.9K
Years at company
5 Years
Years' experience
5 Years
What are the career levels at Jaguar Land Rover?

£122K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Jaguar Land Rover in United Kingdom sits at a yearly total compensation of £77,314. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Jaguar Land Rover for the Software Engineer role in United Kingdom is £40,209.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Jaguar Land Rover

Related Companies

  • Moneybox
  • Gett
  • Findmypast
  • Click Travel
  • AND Digital
  • See all companies →

Other Resources