Company Directory
Intapp
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Intapp that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Intapp powers connected firms. Trusted by 1,600 of the world’s top private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms, Intapp offers end-to-end, cloud-based connected firm management software built for the unique needs of partner-led firms. Intapp helps enhance collaboration, unleash collective knowledge, transform decision-making, and fuel success. Our products and services span the entire relationship lifecycle — from strategy through origination and execution — to drive optimal outcomes.

    http://www.intapp.com
    Website
    2000
    Year Founded
    720
    # of Employees
    $100M-$250M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Intapp

    Related Companies

    • Qualtrics
    • Medallia
    • Cornerstone OnDemand
    • FICO
    • CDW
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources